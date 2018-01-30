Jesse Metcalfe took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 30, to reflect on going to rehab amid his struggle with addiction more than a decade ago.

“This is a polaroid from when I checked myself into rehab on March 19th of 2007, after a 3 day bender,” he captioned the photo. “These were some of the darkest days in my addiction. How did I get here? What was I running from? And what was the cost?”

Metcalfe continued the caption by explaining that Steps, his forthcoming movie starring himself and fiancé Cara Santana, will attempt to further the conversation about addiction. “We are going to explore these questions and much more in our film #STEPS,” he explained of the film written by Santana, which, according to IMDb, tells the story of how addiction takes a toll on two intersecting lives of New Yorkers. “Please help us reach our financial goal by clicking the link in my bio and contributing what you can. Any amount makes a difference. Join the movement! Please help us make @STEPSmovie2018 a reality.”

The Desperate Housewives alum, 39, opened up about the film on Wednesday, January 24. “You can’t wait for the phone to ring, you have to create [your] own opportunities, by telling your own stories. And what better opportunity for my directorial debut then to attempt to shine a light on the disease of addiction and the struggle for sobriety,” he wrote on Instagram. “This story is inspired by my own struggle with addiction and struggles of all the people I’ve met, and the stories I’ve heard, along the way.”

As the couple works hard to get their project made, they also have another big milestone to plan for: their wedding. The pair, who were originally planning for a wedding this year, may push the date back as they fundraise for the film as well as work on other projects. “Honestly, we are both so chill and laid back about it, we both are like, ‘When it happens it happens,’” Santana, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at amFAR Gala in Los Angeles in October. “I’m the most laid back bride ever.”

Metcalfe added that their busy schedules contributed to the couple delaying their nuptials. “We’re doing a lot of various things that cost money,” the actor explained. “We need to keep working and keep making money. It’s not the best time to be planning a wedding.”

He added: “But 2019 has a nice ring to it.”

Still, the duo is more than ready to walk down the aisle. “We’ve been together so long. I want my ring,” Metcalfe told Us. “I’m looking forward to my ring.”

Santana agreed: “I am looking forward to having my dad walk me down the aisle and hand me off to Jesse and that symbolic rite of passage. I think it will be special.”

