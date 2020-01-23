Jesse-Metcalfe-and-Jade-Albany-Spotted-'Making-Out'-at-West-Hollywood-Pub

Moving on? Jesse Metcalfe was seen cozying up to model Jade Albany following his split from fiancée Cara Santana on Monday, January 20.

An eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 22, that the John Tucker Must Die star, 41, and Albany, 29, enjoyed a night out at Social Jam Mondays at State Social House in West Hollywood.

“I hadn’t seen him before at Social Jam Mondays,” the onlooker said. “He was dancing with a woman [Albany] and they were making out more than the usual couple at State Social usually does.”

The sighting comes after the Desperate Housewives alum was photographed out with multiple women in Los Angeles over the weekend. In photos published in the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Metcalfe was seen holding hands with model Livia Pillmann at the restaurant Gracias Madre in West Hollywood. Later that day, he also cuddled up to a mystery blonde woman at the Attic in Sherman Oaks, California.

An insider revealed to Us that Metcalfe was staying at Sunset Tower earlier this month where he was spotted “all over and kissing a blonde girl who was not Cara.”

Another source said on Wednesday that Metcalfe had been open with the other women about his rocky relationship with Santana, 35.

“The girls Jesse has been with are aware of Jesse’s relationship with Cara and he has been telling them along with other friends that ‘it’s complicated’ between the two of them,” the insider revealed. “The girls weren’t bothered by the fact that he was openly saying they were in a weird spot in their relationship and still hung out with/hooked up with him.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday that Metcalfe and the Salem alum, who were together for 13 years, had called off their engagement.

“They’ve split and are not together,” an insider said. “He did not cheat on her.”

However, a second source shared that Santana was “blindsided” by the other women because they weren’t “officially broken up.”

“They had still been having conversations,” the second source said. “She had no idea about the other women. She thought Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through. He’s leaving soon to make a movie with Bruce Willis and Lala Kent.”

A third insider added that Santana has been having a hard time with the recent developments in their relationship.

“Cara is beyond hurt by Jesse and she really is a romantic who believes in true love,” the source shared. “Her parents have been married forever. She has stuck by Jesse through so much and supported him and this really stings.”

Santana’s rep told Us on Wednesday that the Santa Clarita Diet alum “is not going to comment and asks that everyone please respect her privacy at this time.”

The former Glam App CEO’s friends, meanwhile, took to social media to show they stood by Santana’s side.

Olivia Culpo posted two memes defending Santana via Instagram on Wednesday. The former Miss USA, 27, shared a picture of Mean Girls’ Regina George, which read, “Don’t cheat … Nobody likes a cheater.” She also posted a photo of Kevin McCallister holding a BB gun in Home Alone. “When someone upsets my best friend,” the model captioned the pic,** tagging Santana.

The fashion blogger’s stylists Maeve Reilly and Mariel Haenn made their own statement on Wednesday by posting several ring emojis under Metcalfe’s most recent Instagram post.

Later the same day, Santana’s friend Steph Shep set the record straight on Metcalfe and the actress’ relationship timeline when someone commented via Instagram that the former couple “broke up weeks ago.” The beauty influencer replied, “no, they didn’t.”