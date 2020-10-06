Playing by their own rules. Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron have faced plenty of ups and downs since their time on The Bachelorette, but they’ve finally settled onto solid ground.

The Alabama native, 26, and her former flame, 27, dished about their ever-changing relationship in a new YouTube video posted to Brown’s channel on Tuesday, October 6, and filmed at her L.A. home. Despite rumors that they rekindled their undeniable connection while quarantined together in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the reality TV personalities sat down to clear the air.

“I didn’t want to do something because I was in a bad place or vulnerable,” Cameron said as they reflected on their time together in his Florida hometown shortly after the death of his mother, Andrea. “So I made a rule. I was like, ‘I’m not hooking up. I’m not doing nothing.’ Because I don’t want you to go away … and then we’re upset again at each other.”

Brown, for her part, admitted that they were still “feeling each other out” at that point. Cameron was her runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette, which aired from May to July 2019, but the former Dancing With the Stars champ took a shot at asking him out again after calling off her engagement to Jed Wyatt at the end of the season.

“It was a pressure cooker situation,” Cameron said of their quarantine, which quickly fueled rumors that the pair was back on. “We were just under pressure the whole time and some of it is our fault because we played into it. We were having fun with it. … I was in a hurt place. You were in a hurt place. … We’ve gone through a lot together and this [was] our first time hanging out and I just wanted to work on it being a friendship.”

The former beauty queen set the record straight for fans who thought the pair was “hooking up” during their weeks-long getaway, revealing that they “never kissed” the whole time. In fact, she said there were days when they hardly spoke, despite Cameron saying they spent “18 days in the same bed.”

While speculation swirled around the duo in March, a source told Us Weekly at the time that they were just “great friends.” A separate insider later explained that Brown and Cameron “think it’s funny that people are so invested” in the state of their relationship.

“I think it was really hard for me and him just being like, ‘Let’s just chill.’ He’d always say, ‘[Let’s] figure it out,'” Brown said in the video. “And I’m like, ‘What are we figuring out?’ … I’m at my ex’s house with all his friends and I didn’t know where I fit. I think I did a good job of trying to be OK with the situation that I was in but I was internally freaking out.”

Earlier this month, Cameron told Us exclusively that he and Brown had “struggled” to “learn how to be friends” since exploring their romance on TV. “We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun,” he said. “Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been.”

Brown left Florida in April, returning to Alabama, but was spotted having lunch with the general contractor in Los Angeles in September. “I think it’s just [us] trying to be cool being friends,” she explained in the video. “There’s no pressure. It feels like it’s more on our own terms. … It feels kind of good to say it.”

Cameron posted his own video with his ex on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, where they joked about faking orgasms and dished about Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Cameron’s pal Matt James, the star of the new season of The Bachelor.