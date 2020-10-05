If fans see a contestant named Tyler C. on Bachelor in Paradise in the future, it likely won’t be Tyler Cameron.

“I tried it. I’m gonna try something else,” the 27-year-old former Bachelorette contestant exclusively told Us Weekly about plans to return to the Bachelor franchise while promoting Optimum Nutrition’s Better Than Before programming.

Cameron, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season noted that he would go to Mexico to film the spinoff if ABC let him bartend with Wells Adams.

“Hopefully I can figure that part of my life out soon and find somebody, but you know, whatever happens, happens,” he added about finding love after the show. “I got so much stuff going on my life.”

While some fans were hoping for Cameron and Brown, 26, to reunite romantically after she lived with him and his friends in Florida earlier this year — and after the pair were seen together in Los Angeles last month — the general contractor told Us that the twosome are keeping things platonic after a rocky year.

“We need to learn how to be friends. You know what I mean? Like we struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is,” Cameron said. “We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun. Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been.”

While Cameron has seemingly ruled out a stint on BiP, he acknowledged that Clare Crawley’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette has a contestant named Tyler C.

“I got someone to root for now,” he told Us about Tyler Cottrill, who fans will meet on the October 13 premiere. “I’m pulling for him. I’m excited for him.”

Cameron will also be watching bestie Matt James as the lead for season 25 of The Bachelor — and he is hoping more of his friends may join Bachelor Nation.

“My buddy J.P. Caruso, you know, was supposed to go on [season 16] and then they kicked him off ‘cause he was too young for Clare, so we got to get him back,” he told Us, noting that his brothers would also be good candidates.

Cameron explained, “I don’t think my middle brother [Austin] would want to do it, [but] I think he’d be great for it. He’s very genuine. And then my youngest brother, Ryan, he’s like the most fun kid there is. So I think he’d be great for it. I’m throwing him to the wolves, y’all can have him.”

Fans can watch Cameron host Bedtime Stories for Better Sleep with Dr. Brian Cole on Optimum Nutrition’s Instagram on Thursday, October 8.