Going through the motions. The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron opened up about his hard journey following the death of his mother, Andrea Cameron, earlier this year.

“Life’s been dark, life’s been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately,” Tyler, 27, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, alongside a photo that showed him swimming in the ocean. “One thing after another. But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fight back is what makes it beautiful.”

The former reality star pointed to his mother’s death in February as the beginning of his recent heartbreak.

“My life has been dark ever since I’ve felt the coldness of death. I ain’t been right. Simple as that,” the Florida native explained. “There’s only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal, and fight some more.”

The model revealed that when he fights, “I’m going to lead with love as I always have.”

Tyler, who lost his mom after she suffered a brain aneurysm in February, wrote that he will continue living life with a positive attitude no matter what happens.

“I will always keep putting a smile on my face no matter how dark of times it is. Because that smile is love and love is light,” he concluded. “I smile so those around me can smile. I smile because I want you to smile. I love those who support me and those who don’t because I’ll always lead with love. ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Barkitecture star previously opened up about dealing with his grief after his mom’s passing in an Instagram post in May. “Finding my own way,” he wrote alongside a series of snaps of himself shirtless in Williamson, West Virginia.

The post came days after Tyler paid tribute to his late mother on what would have been her 56th birthday.

“Happy birthday, momma. We miss you,” he captioned a photo on May 26, of the late realtor with her three sons, Tyler, and his younger brothers Ryan and Austin Cameron.

Us Weekly broke the news that Andrea had died on February 29 after being admitted to the hospital two days earlier.

“It’s a difficult time right now for Tyler,” a source told Us in March. “But he is surrounding himself with friends, and those he is close with in the community are there to support him and his family.”

Hannah Brown flew to Florida to attend the celebration of life for Andrea in March and support Tyler, who was the runner up on her season of The Bachelorette. She later returned to the state to spend time with Tyler and his quarantine crew amid the coronavirus pandemic, including new Bachelor Matt James.