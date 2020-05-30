Tyler Cameron Shares Shirtless Pics as He Posts About 'Finding My Own Way'

Tyler Cameron shared a series of shirtless pics on Instagram on Friday, May 29, as he posted about the road ahead after a challenging time.

“Finding my own way,” he captioned the photos that showed him wearing black jeans, gray sneakers and a headband as he stood beside a creek on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails in Williamson, West Virginia.

“Yeah you really are,” Andy Cohen commented on the post, while Cameron’s fellow Bachelorette alums Clay Harbor wrote, “Ok Rambo,” and Dylan Barbour joked, “I hate you.”

His post came three days after the Barkitecture star shared a tribute on Instagram to his late mother, Andrea Cameron, on what would have been her 56th birthday.

“Happy birthday, momma. We miss you,” he captioned a photo of Tuesday, May 26, that showed the late realtor with Tyler and his younger brothers, Ryan and Austin Cameron.

Us Weekly broke the news that Andrea had died on February 29 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

“It is a difficult time right now for Tyler,” an insider told Us in March. “But he is surrounding himself with friends, and those he is close with in the community are there to support him and his family.”

The Florida native told Us that having his younger brothers around and “being able to stay busy” has helped in his healing.

The building contractor has been staying in Florida with his “quarantine crew” including his siblings, best friend Matt James — who has been cast as a contestant on Clare Crawley‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette — and, briefly, former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

He was the runner-up on her season of the ABC dating show and they briefly hooked up in August after her split from Jed Wyatt, who she got engaged to during the show’s finale.

Tyler subsequently moved on with Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, but the pair reconnected after his mom’s death.

Brown attended a memorial service in Florida for Andrea and then returned to spend time with Tyler in Jupiter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While rumors swirled that they had rekindled their romance, Tyler told Us earlier this month that their relationship is platonic. “We have a great friendship,” he told Us on May 8 while promoting his new Quibi show, Barkitecture. “We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy.”

