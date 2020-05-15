Five paw review! Hannah Brown is a fan of her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron‘s new show Barkitecture — and she couldn’t stop praising the dog house design show.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's Relationship Timeline

The Bachelorette alum, 25, was on Instagram Live with her brother, Patrick Brown, on Thursday, May 14, when a fan asked if she would let the show build a house for her dog, Roscoe.

“Yeah, have you all been watching it?” Brown replied. “It’s awesome, right? We love it. My favorite house was the second episode [with Kyle Richards].”

When her brother, 23, claimed that only two episodes have aired so far, the former beauty pageant queen promptly corrected him. “There’s an episode every day. Come on. Show support,” she said.

The Quibi show follows Cameron, 27, and designer Delia Kenza as they team up to create elaborate dog houses for stars such as Lisa Vanderpump, Teyana Taylor, Rumer Willis and Joel McHale.

The former general contractor told Us Weekly on May 8 that working with Kenza to build dog homes was an ideal project for the duo.

“Dogs mean so much to us and so much to these people that we worked with,” Cameron said. “It was so cool to give back to the dogs and build these extravagant houses and, I mean, they’re just so over the top, but it’s so much fun.”

Brown and Cameron first met in 2019 on season 15 of The Bachelorette, where the model came in second place. Ultimately, Brown gave her final rose to musician Jed Wyatt. However, the pair called off their engagement and Brown was spotted on an overnight date with Cameron in August 2019. The duo’s romance cooled off and the Florida native briefly moved on with Gigi Hadid.

Although Cameron is focused on his latest project, the reality star has taken some time to relax with his pals in Florida amid the coronavirus quarantine. Brown even joined the self-proclaimed Quarantine Crew in March for a few weeks, which sparked speculation that the former couple were back together. A source told Us at the time that the pair were “just friends.”

The Dancing With the Stars winner shut down the rumors in an Instagram Live video in April.

“A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine it. I’m not ready for that just yet,” Brown told her fans. “I mean, I could be — if something happened, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life.”

She added, “Also, you have to have a significant other for that. And I don’t, so.”

Cameron, for his part, also denied that their relationship is anything more than platonic.

“We have a great friendship,” he told Us in May. “We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy.”