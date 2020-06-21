Hometown date! Bachelor Nation’s Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller were spotted having lunch on Friday, June 21, in Virginia Beach — the town where Fuller, 26, grew up.

“Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today,” the Leaping Lizard Cafe’s Instagram account captioned a photo of the couple on Friday. “Thanks for coming.”

In the pic, the former Bachelor, 38, has his arm around the reality star’s back. Fuller, wearing an off-the-shoulder denim jacket and skirt, has both her arms wrapped around Soules.

The duo was first spotted together in the Bachelorette alum’s hometown of Arlington, Iowa, in April 2020. At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair started talking when he slid into her Instagram DMs.

A few weeks later, she seemed to confirm they were staying together amid the coronavirus pandemic, posting a photo inside Soules’ living room, captioning it “Farm Life” and tagging Arlington as her location.

In May, a source confirmed to Us that the pair were “exclusively dating.”

The medical sales rep joined Bachelor Nation in 2019 as a contestant on Peter Weber’s season 24 of The Bachelor. Although she made the final three, she was eliminated after the fantasy suite dates.

Soules also came in third place when he competed on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. A fan favorite, the farmer was then named the season 19 Bachelor. He got engaged to Whitney Bischoff on the season finale, but they split in May 2015.

Months before Fuller and Soules began quarantining together, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed exclusively to Us he had “given up” on finding The One.

“I just think you know you know when you find it,” he said in December 2019. “I’m getting old enough to kind of learn that it’s just about, like, when it’s time, it will occur. … I used to [have a timeline] a long time ago, but as time goes by, I’m healthy, I’m semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time.”