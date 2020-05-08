Even Chris Soules’ friends are surprised that he’s spending time with Victoria Fuller.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the 38-year-old former Bachelor reached out to the 26-year-old via social media after Victoria competed for Peter Weber’s heart on season 24 of the ABC dating series.

“Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” the source told Us. “He apparently DMs a lot of people.”

Fans subsequently started pointing out that Victoria was posting photos from Chris’ home in Arlington, Iowa. While she has yet to include the farmer in any of her snaps, the Virginia Beach native posted a sexy photo from Chris’ living room on May 28, seemingly confirming their relationship.

“Farm life,” she wrote, tagging her location as Arlington, Iowa.

Chris initially rose to fame on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette. He was later named the season 19 Bachelor. While he got engaged Whitney Bischoff, they called it quits two months after the finale aired in May 2015. The Iowa native is currently serving two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to a charge related to his fatal 2017 car crash, which resulted in the death of 66-year-old Kenny Mosher.

Victoria, meanwhile, caused a stir on Peter’s season. In addition to her former flame Chase Rice performing on one of her dates with the pilot, Peter’s ex accused Victoria of having a shady past with married men. She denied the allegations against her.

“The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait,” she wrote via Instagram. “HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

While Victoria has seemingly moved on with Chris, Peter is dating contestant Kelley Flanagan, who he sent home before the medical sales rep on the show. Us broke the news last month that Peter and Kelley, both 28, started seeing each other post-filming.

Scroll through to see Bachelor Nation’s reaction to Chris and Victoria: