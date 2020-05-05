What happens in Iowa, stays in Iowa … but eventually makes its way to Chris Harrison. In a new interview, the Bachelor host addressed Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller’s rumored romance for the first time.

“Apparently there’s more and more evidence building into this relationship,” Harrison, 48, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 5. “Nobody saw it coming … but great. I guess he slid into her DMs — is that how that works? I don’t know, but good on them.”

He added, “I hope they’re happy, and I hope she’s driving tractors around, flipping up the soybeans and all that good stuff. That’s great.”

Bachelor Nation noticed on April 2 that Soules, 38, and Fuller, 26, followed each other on Instagram. Less than two weeks later, a source told Us Weekly exclusively, “Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs. He apparently DMs a lot of people.”

Fans later noticed that the medical sales representative appeared to be quarantined with the farmer at his Iowa home after she video-chatted with four fellow Bachelor season 24 contestants in what looked like Soules’ living room. Then, on April 21, the rumored couple posted similar photos of a field on their Instagram Stories, all but confirming that they were together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fuller finally gave in on April 27, when she uploaded an Instagram post with her location tagged as Arlington, Iowa.

“Chris is a good man. I’ve known Chris for a long time and love him to death, and I do know that he was very serious about ‘I live in Iowa,’” Harrison told ET on Tuesday. “He has a very successful farm. … It is in the middle of nowhere, he’s not finding a Victoria out there, and so [Instagram] is the only way he’s gonna find somebody. So good on him, man. I wish him all the best. And however they wanna define it, when they definite it [is up to them].”

Soules finished in third place on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. He went on to become the season 19 Bachelor the following year, but his engagement to winner Whitney Bischoff was short-lived. Fuller, for her part, dated country singer Chase Rice before competing on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year.