Jesse Metcalfe Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Corin Jamie-Lee Clark

IG official! Jesse Metcalfe confirmed he’s dating Corin Jamie-Lee Clark following his messy split from Cara Santana.

“Happy Birthday, babe! 🇺🇸🇨🇦💙❤️🎉🎉,” the 42-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo of the pair on the 28-year-old’s birthday via Instagram.

Clark replied in the comments section, “You’re the best present.”

Other social media users couldn’t help but point out that the model resembles actress Eva Longoria. Metcalfe appeared in several episodes of Desperate Housewives as John Rowland, a teenage gardener who had an affair with Longoria’s Gabrielle Solis during season 1.

“She’s got some Eva Longoria vibes…. 👆 😳 💗,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “For a minute I thought it was Gaby😂.”

A third person added, “I thought that was @evalongoria for a second and I got hit with scenes from desperate housewives real quick hahah!”

Metcalfe was previously engaged to Santana, 36. He popped the question in 2016 after a decade of dating. Us Weekly broke the news in January that they called it quits as Metcalfe was spotted out with multiple women in Los Angeles. A source told Us at the time that Santana was “blindsided.”

The source explained, “She had no idea about the other women. She thought Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through.”

Another insider, however, told Us at the time that the twosome split before Metcalfe was seen with the other women, insisting that he “did not cheat on her.”

The John Tucker Must Die star was first linked to Clark in August. That same month, Us confirmed Santana was dating Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Shannon Leto. Metcalfe briefly mentioned his ex during an interview with Us in October, noting he watched a lot of Real Housewives with Santana during their lengthy relationship. When asked whether he would do a reality show about his personal life, however, the actor shut down the idea.

“That’s where I draw the line. Once you start profiting from your personal life — and I mean, you’re basically selling your personal life,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us. “You’re selling it to the network. You’re selling it to the media. I feel like I need to draw the line somewhere. That’s not in line with my values.”