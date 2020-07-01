Jilissa Ann Zoltko hasn’t earned Tyler Cameron’s rose just yet! Although the models recently sparked dating rumors, they are only in the early stages of becoming acquainted with each other.

“Tyler and Jilissa recently started talking over Instagram after following each other,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She decided to go to Jupiter, Florida, to meet him in person, which he, of course, welcomed.”

Since then, the Bachelorette alum, 27, and the University of Miami law student, 22, have “been hanging out casually around the area and at his house,” according to the source. Cameron’s best friend Matt James, who is set to lead The Bachelor season 25 in 2021, has been with them too.

“It’s too soon to tell if it’ll develop into anything serious,” the source tells Us of the Florida residents’ current relationship status. “They’re just getting to know each other. Tyler likes meeting new people.”

Cameron and Zoltko made headlines on Sunday, June 28, when they were spotted grabbing lunch together in photos published by Just Jared. Sleuthing fans quickly noticed that the pair follow each other on Instagram, where the legal intern also keeps up with the general contractor’s close friend Kate Dooley.

Cameron has been linked to a number of women since he finished as the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and won hearts across America. Just five days after the season 15 finale aired in July 2019, he went on a date with Gigi Hadid, whom he ended up romancing for nearly two months. (Hadid, 25, is now pregnant with her first child with off-on boyfriend Zayn Malik.)

The reality star went on to have a fling with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou from November 2019 to January. He then reunited with Brown, 25, in March and started a “quarantine crew” with their friends amid the COVID-19 pandemic, although the exes insisted they were just friends.

“We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy,” Cameron told Us exclusively in May. “It was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again. It’s a very, very nice thing to have.”