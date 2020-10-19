Will he accept this note? Hannah Brown may not be the Bachelorette anymore, but she’s still looking for that special someone.

On Sunday, October 18, the 26-year-old Alabama native took a risk by asking out a stranger who caught her eye on the street in Los Angeles. “Here’s what’s happening,” she explained in a video on her Instagram Story. “This beautiful specimen of a human walked by me. He was so cute, we kind of smiled at each other I think.”

Though Brown was too “nervous to say anything” in the moment, she still wanted to shoot her shot. “I’m going to leave him a note,” she said in the video as she tried to figure out which car belonged to her mystery man. “I said, ‘We smiled at each other on the sidewalk. I was wearing a pink dress. Call me sometime.'”

The season 28 Dancing With the Stars champion’s friend Annie acted as her wing woman as Brown ran to leave the “bold” note on the car’s windshield. “Maybe we’ll show our kids this someday,” Brown captioned the clip. “And our grandkids. Lol.”

Despite her attempt at being stealthy, Brown couldn’t keep her nerves under control when the man found her note.

“OK, he was about to walk up when I was putting the note on there, and I fully freaked out and ran like a crazy person,” she joked in a separate clip on her Instagram Story. “He’s reading the note. If you could see, I have pit stains. S–t I’m scared.”

The former pageant queen searched for The One on season 15 of The Bachelorette, which aired from May to July 2019. Brown ended the season with a broken heart after calling off her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt. She later reunited with runner-up Tyler Cameron, with whom she sparked dating rumors earlier this year as the duo quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida native, 27, recently opened up about the ups and downs he’s faced with his former flame, telling Us Weekly exclusively that the exes are now “in a great place.”

“We need to learn how to be friends. You know what I mean? Like we struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is,” Cameron explained earlier this month. “Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been.”

Hours after making her move on the mystery man, Brown gave her fans an update on her “Sunday funday” adventure. While she never got a call from the recipient of her note, she had a “really good” date with another man she met a few weeks earlier. “You snooze, you lose, man,” she teased in an Instagram Story.