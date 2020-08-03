A time of reflection! Hannah Brown looked back on her time on reality TV one year after her season of The Bachelorette came to an end.

“Today feels really symbolic for me,” the Alabama native, 25, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 1. “As I get ready to move into a new home, I realize that I am starting a new chapter and closing another. (Which is a big deal because I’m usually rushing to the next chapter before I finish the one before).”

Brown told her 2.8 million Instagram followers that she “took a trip down memory lane” on Saturday morning by reading her journals and watching footage from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

“[I] couldn’t help but feel a little proud of how much I’ve evolved since then,” she wrote.

The Dancing With the Stars season 28 winner dug up a video that she recorded of herself in January 2019 after “one of the first few episodes” of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season aired.

“Oh sweet baby Han didn’t know then it was just the start of all the crazy mess she’d get into!” she captioned the clip. “I’ve had lots of highs and a lot of lows, and although I would prefer some things to have gone differently, I wouldn’t change a single thing. I’m thankful for every single one of my experiences and the subsequent moments of growth, and of course, I’m thankful for all of you! Tough times don’t feel so rough when you have some pretty great friends on the internet rooting for ya along the way! Cheers, to new beginnings y’all!”

In the video, Brown called The Bachelor “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” saying she felt “really thankful” and “blessed” for the opportunity.

After finishing in seventh place on Underwood’s season in 2019, the former beauty queen became the season 15 Bachelorette. She got engaged to Jed Wyatt during the finale, only to call off their relationship soon after hearing conflicting stories about his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens.

Brown has been single ever since, although she briefly reunited with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, after the finale and later sparked romance rumors with her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten. In May, she said on Instagram Live that she is ready to start dating again.

“I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that,” she told fans at the time. “I’m gonna be single until it’s right. I don’t date around, really. You have to date people, but I date, like, seriously.”