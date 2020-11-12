Getting back out there! Hannah Brown knows exactly what she is looking for in a relationship as she joins the dating world again.

“I want a man, not a boy who just has their crap together, can be a rock and be, like, super supportive of me,” the 26-year-old said in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, November 11. “But also, right now, it doesn’t really matter. I just want a cute guy to hang out with and take me on a date. It’s expensive out here.”

Brown continued, “Somebody [who] can buy my drinks, my food, my coffee. I like coffee dates. I’m more into that. I think, like, a surfing date would be fun. Skateboarding? I don’t know. I just want it to be very relaxed.”

The Alabama native revealed that she had three dates lined up with guys she met through a dating app. For her first outing, she played paddle tennis with a guy that she ultimately “ditched.” She then enjoyed a casual skateboarding date with an “attractive” and “really smart” guy, but she didn’t feel a “spark.” On her final date, she grabbed a bite with a “really sweet” man. Though she noted that it was “going good,” she recognized that he was “not my guy” and that there was “no connection.”

Brown never specified what dating app she was using, but she said she has “matched with some really cute guys” through the service. She additionally acknowledged that “dating hasn’t always worked out” for her in the past, but she believes that “this will be good” for her.

“I’m like, you know what? This is the time to have some good old mask fun,” she continued. “There’s no pressure for anything because of the world that we live in right now. I mean, I’m not gonna just frickin’ start macking on you. I don’t know you. So, it just kind of, like, gives that good boundary, I think, that I’m in full support of right now in my life.”

Bachelor Nation is no stranger to Brown’s ups and downs in dating. After being sent home by Colton Underwood on The Bachelor in 2019, she became the Bachelorette for season 15. During her Bachelorette journey, she shut down criticism from former suitor Luke Parker after getting intimate with fellow contestant Peter Weber. She also got engaged to Jed Wyatt, who was accused of joining the show with a secret relationship back home. (Wyatt, 26, claimed to have ended the relationship before meeting Brown.)

Brown asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron on a date after breaking off her engagement with Wyatt. However, after briefly reconnecting, the 27-year-old Barkitecture host began a nearly two-month fling with Gigi Hadid.

Brown and Cameron briefly quarantined together alongside pals in March, but they have both denied reconciliation rumors. “We need to learn how to be friends. You know what I mean? Like, we struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is,” he told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion recently tried to put herself out there by leaving a note with her phone number on it for a “beautiful specimen of a human” she walked by. She joked that they will maybe show the message to their kids and grandchildren someday.