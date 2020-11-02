Going strong! Kendall Jenner threw a Halloween party that doubled as her 25th birthday bash — and her beau, Devin Booker, made the guest list.

On Sunday, November 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared several photos from her star-studded event on Instagram. Recreating Pamela Anderson’s look from her film Barb Wire, the model — who turns 25 on Tuesday, November 3 — posed for photos with many party guests including Scott Disick, who shares three children with Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In the same post, Jenner snuck in a photo with the 24-year-old Phoenix Suns player. She was pressed close against Booker, who posed with his hand gripping his hat.

Jenner and Booker were first linked in April when they embarked on a road trip together to Sedona, Arizona. The following month, the pair were spotted out again when she picked him up from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

In August, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo “are just having fun with each other.” Their dynamic is “easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family,” the insider added.

Jenner and Booker took another trip together in September to Idaho, where they met up with her friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). However, an insider told Us last month that it is still “not super serious” between the pair. “Kendall likes to float around and not be tied down to one person,” the source shared.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner recently invited Booker to attend her sister Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party, for which the KKW Mogul flew to a private island to celebrate with loved ones. Jenner “knew it would be easy for him to hang out with her family and friends,” an insider exclusively told Us.

Before her romance with Booker began heating up, Jenner dated Ben Simmons on and off from 2018 to 2019. Earlier this year, the former pair sparked reconciliation rumors while ringing in the new year and attending Super Bowl LIV in February.

During Jenner’s relationship with the 24-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player, they went out on a double date in May 2018 with Booker and his then-girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, who was previously best friends with Jenner’s sister Kylie Jenner.