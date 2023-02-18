There’s nothing better than a girls’ night — and Kim Kardashian and sister Kendall Jenner can attest to that.

The Kardashians stars traveled to Las Vegas for a “quick” getaway, culminating in their attendance at Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” residency on Friday, February 17.

“Love a best friend + Adele jam,” the supermodel, 27, captioned a Friday video of pal Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) dancing during the performance.

Jenner and the Rhode founder, 26 were also joined by Kardashian, 42, and four other friends as the group drove in a party bus to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace venue. The two sisters stunned in black dresses, with the Selfish author opting to add a diamond cross necklace and matching dangly earrings to her look.

Once the group arrived at the venue for the show, they danced around their seats (and sang along!) while the British songstress, 34, belted out her biggest hits, including “Rolling in the Deep.”

Adele kicked off her residency in November 2022, which runs through the end of March, less than one year after initially postponing the production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele admitted in a January 2022 Instagram video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew [and] team are down with COVID. They still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now.”

She tearfully continued at the time: “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed. I’m so sorry to everyone who’s traveled. I’m really, really sorry.”

The Grammy Award winner was ultimately able to pull together her “Weekends” plans for later that year. The first performance was held on November 18, 2022.

“I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment that I’ve caused, but we’re here tonight and together,” Adele said during her debut show, per Variety. “[Delaying the run] was the best decision I ever made. … I’d really like to thank Caesars because there’s been a lot of s—t written about me since I canceled those shows. Ninety percent of it is completely made up, but not once did [Caesars] ask any questions. That’s why I f—k off for six years at a time.”

Scroll below to see photos from the Kardashians’ night out at the Adele concert: