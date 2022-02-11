The show will go on — “100 percent.” After Adele tearfully confirmed her Las Vegas residency had been postponed, the Grammy winner is opening up about having to rearrange her plans.

“We are now working our asses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready,” the “Easy on Me” songstress, 33, said during a Friday, February 11, appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time.”

The England native, who announced the show’s delay last month one day before its scheduled opening, noted that performances will “absolutely 100 percent” be happening later this year.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” Adele joked. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!” (The Oscar winner already shares son Angelo, 9, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.)

The “Water Under the Bridge” performer told host Graham Norton that she “regrets” waiting to announce her concert’s delay until “late in the day.”

“It would have been a really half-assed show and I can’t do that,” she explained on Friday. “People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

Adele previously revealed she was “gutted” to postpone her anticipated Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the songwriter explained via a social media video on January 20. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew [and] team are down with COVID. They still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you want I have right now.”

She tearfully continued at the time: “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed. I’m so sorry to everyone who’s traveled. I’m really, really sorry.”

Adele, who promised to reschedule the 12-week concert series, has been trying to keep her chin up since changing her plans, leaning on her “patient and supportive” boyfriend, Rich Paul, for comfort.

“Adele is in a difficult place right now,” a source previously told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She’s trying to stay strong and power her away through the pain, but it’s been tough. She feels awful for disappointing so many fans, upset over all the negative attention and overwhelmed at how much work lies ahead.”

