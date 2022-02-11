Another baby for Adele? The singer hinted at her future family plans with partner Rich Paul.

The Grammy winner, 33, reacted to rumors that the sports agent, 40, proposed while discussing her romance the Thursday, February 10, episode of The Graham Norton Show, two days after she debuted new jewelry on her ring finger at the Brit Awards.

“If I was [engaged], would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” the songwriter asked Graham Norton, going on to say that her Las Vegas residency, which was postponed in January, was “absolutely 100 percent happening” later this year.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer said. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

The England native became a mom in October 2012 when she and then-husband Simon Konecki welcomed their son, Angelo, now 9. The former couple called it quits seven years later, and Adele moved on with Paul in 2021.

In November of that same year, the American Music Award winner confessed on her Adele One Night Only special that she was “definitely open” to having baby No. 2.

“I would like more children,” Adele said during the CBS tell-all interview. “It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I don’t have them because I have Angelo. But yeah, I think so.”

The BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology grad noted at the time that she was focused on raising her son to be “a good and happy person,” adding, “I don’t expect anything of him. I don’t care what his career is as long as he’s passionate about whatever it is that he does and that he’s happy.”

While the “Easy on Me” singer struggles to make her divorce from the 47-year-old philanthropist “make sense” to Angelo, she left her marriage in “pursuit of [her] own happiness.”

Adele explained, “Even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I’ll be able to forgive myself for it. … It just wasn’t right for me anymore. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. It wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

