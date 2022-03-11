Sing It Adele Announces 2nd TV Concert Special After Postponing Vegas Shows

Music to our ears! Adele announced her second televised concert special two months after having to delay her Las Vegas residency.

The 33-year-old singer is bringing her performance at the London Palladium to the masses in a two-hour event for NBC titled An Audience With Adele, the network revealed on Thursday, March 10.

Adele, who taped the intimate show in November 2021, will sing a collection of her original songs in the one of the U.K.’s most iconic venues. The concert will air on Sunday, March 20, on NBC and be available to stream the next day on Peacock. (CBS previously aired Adele’s One Night Only concert in November 2021, which was filmed in L.A.)

During the upcoming special, fans will be treated to soulful renditions of the Grammy winner’s biggest hits, including “Someone Like You,” “Hello” and “Easy on Me.” Viewers can also expect a surprise appearance from one of Adele’s childhood mentors.

The “Rolling in the Deep” songstress will answer questions — both personal and professional — from celebrity attendees throughout the concert.

Adele previously gushed about the memorable night via Instagram in November 2021 while sharing photos from the show with her followers. (It aired the same month in the U.K.)

“Home Sweet Home,” she captioned the series of pictures at the time, which showed her wearing an off-the-shoulder black gown with sparkle details. “I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With…”

The “Love in the Dark” musician added: “There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it!”

Two months later, Adele made another announcement, this time postponing the start of her Las Vegas residency due to a variety of issues with production.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the England native said in an emotional Twitter video in January, one day before her Weekends With Adele concert series was supposed to open at the Colosseum of Las Vegas’s Cesar’s Palace Hotel. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you.”

The “Send My Love” singer admitted that she was “gutted” by the decision to halt the residency, pointing to COVID-19 delays and setbacks as being part of the issue.

“We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew [and] team are down with COVID. They still are,” she continued with a shaky voice. “It’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you want I have right now.”

Adele promised that all of the dates would be rescheduled once the show was ready.

Last month, the “Cry Your Heart Out” songstress gave an update on the residency during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“We are now working our asses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready,” she explained in February. “The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time.”

Adele insisted that performances would “absolutely 100 percent” be happening before the end of the year.

An Audience With Adele premieres on NBC Sunday, March 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!