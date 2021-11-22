Dance like nobody is watching! Emma Thompson was spotted getting her groove on during An Audience With Adele, and her moves are already going viral.

Adele, 33, played The London Palladium for the U.K. concert special, which aired across the pond on ITV Sunday, November 21. The “Easy On Me” singer invited tons of A-Listers. Emma Watson, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, Daniel Kaluuya and Mel B. were just a few of the recognizable guests in the 2300-seat theater.

While Adele was performing “Rolling in the Deep,” Thompson, 62, was seen among the seated crowd. She got up with a huff and seemed to tell everyone to get up and start dancing. When the camera cut back to the Love Actually actress a few seconds later, everyone near her — including Idris Elba — was on their feet.

Not only did Thompson encourage dancing, but she put her heart into it. The Cruella star rocked out while moving to the beat, and even viewers at home took notice. The England native was showered with compliments on Twitter.

“Emma Thompson dancing to Adele is literally a whole mood,” one user tweeted.

Another added, “Emma Thompson giving zero f–ks and dancing and living her best life watching @Adele is maybe the high point of 2021 so far AND I AM HERE FOR IT.”

One viewer even said that it was like a display of the U.K.’s best entertainers. “Alan Carr belting a tune out, Emma Thompson dancing away and Stormzy knowing and singing every Adele lyric. This is Britain at its finest. #AnAudienceWithAdele,” they shared.

Others found very unique ways to convey their love for Thompson’s dance skills. “I suddenly want to be a Teletubbies and have this video of Emma Thompson dancing playing on my belly for the rest of my life,” someone posted.

Thompson wasn’t just there to cut a rug, though. An Audience With Adele involved the two-time Academy Award winner in a big surprise. She asked the songstress a question, and Adele assumed it was an innocent inquiry.

“When you were younger, was there someone who kind of supported you or inspired you or protected you from all the trials and tribulations of life and inspired you to go on?” Thompson asked.

Adele answered, “Yeah, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught me English. That was Miss MacDonald.”

The Grammy winner explained that while they didn’t keep in touch, she remembers Miss MacDonald fondly as someone who inspired her love of literature and writing. Thompson surprised Adele by revealing her eighth grade English teacher was in the audience. Adele broke down in tears, hugged her former teacher and promised to get her phone number so they could have a proper catch up eventually.