Who doesn’t love some tipsy stars?! The Golden Globes is one of the few awards shows that serves food and drink to the star-studded audience during the broadcast, meaning celebrities occasionally imbibe a bit too much on the big night.

Whether they’ve admitted to being over-served (a la Cate Blanchett in 2014) or walked onto the stage with a drink in hand, like host Ricky Gervais did in 2016, these famous faces might want to steer clear of the bar during this year’s ceremony on January 6, 2019.

Check out out gallery of over-served stars below and prepare to laugh out loud!