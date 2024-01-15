A successful relationship. Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, have been by each other’s sides for nearly a decade.

The Succession star and the London native met at a New York City bar in 2012. Culkin recalled his hilarious first conversation with his future wife in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I said, ‘I’m Kieran. You have an English accent. What’s your name?’” he shared in October 2021. “She said, ‘I’m Jazz.’ I said, ‘J-A-Z-Z, like the music?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s f–king stupid.’”

His humor worked the trick, and the two tied the knot a year later. “7 years ago we went on what was supposed to be a 6 week road trip but ended up taking 3 1/2 months,” Charton captioned an Instagram picture from their special day in June 2020. “7 years ago we fell in love with Iowa. 7 years ago we met a girl named Kinsey who helped us get our marriage license and 7 years ago today we said I do in the rain with 3 strangers. Whose genius idea was it to have Father’s Day right before our anniversary? One gift counts for both right?”

Charton has gone on to share several glimpses into their life together over the years via Instagram, from family gatherings to taking trips together to hanging with her husband’s older brother Macaulay Culkin and his fiancée, Brenda Song.

In May 2019, Charton revealed that she and the Father of the Bride star were expecting their first child together. “My favourite surprise so far,” she captioned an ultrasound pic via Instagram. “We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We’re excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September.”

They welcomed their daughter, Kinsey Sioux, in September 2019. Two years later, the pair revealed they were pregnant again, and welcomed son Wilder Wolf in August 2021. In addition to becoming parents of two, Kieran and his wife also welcomed a nephew that same year, as Macaulay and Song welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April.

In October 2021, Kieran admitted that he hadn’t gotten the chance to meet his brother’s baby. “I’m a little bit ahead on the dad thing. I’ve got a 2-year-old daughter and an 8-week-old son,” he said told Access at the time. “But I haven’t actually met [Macaulay’s] son yet because he lives in California and there’s been work and a pandemic and all that stuff.”

After Macaulay and Song welcomed their second son, Carson, in March 2023, Kieran also confessed that he hadn’t met their latest addition due to travel challenges. “Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York,” the Movie 43 star told Access Hollywood that same month. “I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am, there is no getting on a plane and going.”

