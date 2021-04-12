A growing family! Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have welcomed their first child, Dakota Song Culkin. The couple’s son, named after Culkin’s late sister, arrived on Monday, April 5, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, the pair revealed to Esquire magazine.

The actor, 39, previously spoke about his desire to start a family with the former Disney Channel star, 31. “We practice a lot,” the Golden Globe nominee told Esquire in February 2020. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

Six months earlier, the New York native told Joe Rogan that he and the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum were “gonna make some babies.” He explained during an August 2019 of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast: “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Culkin added at the time: “[With] this one, I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for.” (Lennon, 44, is John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s son.)

He and Song first sparked romance rumors in June 2017. “It’s almost like child actors … don’t even have to talk about it,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight of their relationship at the time. “You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know.”

While the California native was previously engaged to Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus, the former couple called it quits in June 2012. Culkin dated Mila Kunis for nearly nine years before they broke up in January 2011.

The Junior author’s younger brother Kieran Culkin welcomed his and his wife Jazz Charton’s first child, Kinsey, in September 2019. The couple’s baby news came one year after the Succession star, 37, revealed his reluctance to start a family.

“It just seems like a lot to take on,” the Critics’ Choice Award winner told i News in July 2018. “I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine, but it’s really not on our horizon. … My mother is one of 11 kids and she had seven kids and she has no grandchildren.”