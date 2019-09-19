There’s a first time for everything! Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, are now the proud parents of their first child.

“And just like that our little Kinsey Sioux (‘Zissou’) is home,” Charton wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, September 18. “After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th. Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th. This is me 4 days postpartum – I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that’s keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels In my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it’s all so worth it. I’ve never been more in love and we’ve never felt more complete.”

The new mom announced that she was pregnant in May when she shared a sonogram image on Instagram. “My favourite surprise so far,” she wrote at the time. “We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We’re excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September.”

She gave a glimpse of her budding belly later that month when she posted a pic with her friend Kirk Flash. “Bumping with my favourite,” Charton wrote.

In July 2018, the actor, 36, told inews that he didn’t have any immediate plans to start a family with his wife. “I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine, but it’s really not on our horizon,” the Succession star said at the time.

He added of his family members, including Home Alone costar Macaulay Culkin, “Not one of us [siblings] have started our own family. My mother is one of 11 kids and she had seven kids and she has no grandchildren, so think about that?”

The couple have been practicing their parenting skills, though, after adopting a cat named after jazz musician Django Reinhardt. “My wife loves Django so much,” Culkin said of the feline. “She won’t even travel because she doesn’t want to leave him. I’d really like to travel to Mexico this summer, but we’ll have to consult with the cat first.”

The Golden Globe nominee and Charton tied the knot in 2013 in Decorah, Iowa. Culkin has previously been linked to actresses Anna Paquin and Emma Stone.

