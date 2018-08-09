She’s having his baby? Macaulay Culkin has his future family with girlfriend Brenda Song mapped out, he revealed in a new interview.

“I’m gonna make some babies,” the Home Alone actor, 37, said during his Tuesday, August 7, appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

He continued: “This one, I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for.” (Sean is the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.)

Before they add children to their brood, the couple — who sparked romance rumors in June 2017 — opted to expand their family in another way. “It’s one thing to exchange keys. It’s another to get a cat,” Culkin quipped.

He added of his plans to move in with Song, 30: “I have a good life out here. I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move. We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

The couple were spotted getting cozy in Paris in November while visiting the City of Light with the actor’s goddaughter, Paris Jackson. Culkin and the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum were also joined by Seth Green and his wife, Clare Grant.

Meanwhile, Culkin’s ex-girlfriend Mila Kunis opened up about their disastrous split on the July 23 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “I f—ked up. I was an a—hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it,” the Bad Moms star, 34, explained. “And that’s kind of something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what? I was a d—k,’ and accept it. And I own it now.” The two were an item from May 2002 to January 2011.

The Spy Who Dumped Me actress — who is now married to Ashton Kutcher, with whom she shares two children — elaborated about the current state of her relationship with Culkin on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast on July 30. “[We’re] probably not as friendly as we could be, no,” Kunis noted. “There are too many aspects of it that just prevented us from ever moving forward [from the] past. We dated from when I was, like, 18, 19 until 25ish.”

