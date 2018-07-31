For the second time in a week, Mila Kunis opened up about the state of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Macaulay Culkin.

The That ‘70s Show alum, 34, admitted during an appearance on the podcast WTF With Marc Maron on Monday, July 30, that she and the Home Alone actor, 37, do not have much of a friendship these days.

“[We’re] probably not as friendly as we could be, no,” she said. “There are too many aspects of it that just prevented us from ever moving forward [from the] past. We dated from when I was, like, 18, 19 until 25ish.”

Kunis previously admitted fault in the demise of the nine-year relationship. “I had a horrible, horrible, horrible breakup,” she recalled on the July 23 episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert. “I f–ked up. I was an a–hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s kind of something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what? I was a d–k,’ and accept it. And I own it now.”

The actress did not disclose why she was to blame for the split, but she said she did something “f–ked up.” However, she said that “everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down.”

Kunis and Culkin dated from May 2002 to January 2011. Her rep said in a statement to Us Weekly after the breakup that the former couple “remain close friends.”

The Bad Moms star went on to marry her former That ‘70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher in July 2015. They share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3, and son Dimitri Portwood, 19 months.

For his part, Culkin has been dating Brenda Song since July 2017. He has never spoken out about his romance with Kunis.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!