Taking the blame. Mila Kunis admitted fault in the demise of her nearly nine-year relationship with Macaulay Culkin during a new interview.

“I had a horrible breakup. I had a horrible, horrible, horrible breakup,” the That ‘70s Show alum, 34, recalled on the Monday, July 23, episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert. “I f–ked up. I was an a–hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s kind of something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what? I was a d–k,’ and accept it. And I own it now.”

Kunis did not go into detail about why she was to blame, but she confessed, “It’s f–ked up what I did and it’s f–ked up how I did it.”

“When I got to be single, I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out. I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human being,’” she continued.

When Shepard, 43, asked the Family Guy star if she has since forgiven herself, she responded, “You know, it’s been so long. Like, I feel like enough time has gone by. … Everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down.”

Kunis and the Home Alone actor, 37, dated from May 2002 to January 2011. Her rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time that the couple’s breakup was “amicable, and they remain close friends.”

The Bad Moms actress went on to date her That ‘70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher, whom she married in July 2015. She and the Ranch star, 40, share daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 19 months.

Culkin, meanwhile, has been dating The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum Brenda Song since mid-2017.

