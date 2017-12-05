Macaulay Culkin Steps Out With Brenda Song and Paris Jackson in Paris: Photos

Paris adventures! Macaulay Culkin was photographed with his girlfriend, Brenda Song, and his goddaughter, Paris Jackson, in Paris on November 22.

The trio enjoyed dinner with Seth Green and his wife, Clare Grant, at the Joël Robuchon’s restaurant L’Atelier last month.

Culkin, 37, and Song, 29, were first spotted holding hands in September at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, where they were on a double date with Green and his wife.

“They were spotted holding hands and being cute with each other,” a source told Us at the time.

