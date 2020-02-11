Macaulay Culkin Reveals He and Brenda Song Are Trying to Start a Family

Next stop: parenthood! Macaulay Culkin wants to have kids with his girlfriend, Brenda Song.

“We practice a lot,” the actor, 39, told Esquire in his March 2020 cover story, published on Tuesday, February 11. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

The New York native previously spoke about starting a family with the actress, 31, in August 2018, admitting on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast: “I’m gonna make some babies. This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

The Home Alone star went on to say, “This one, I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for.” (Lennon, 44, is John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s son.)

In September 2019, the Golden Globe nominee became an uncle for the first time when his brother, Kieran Culkin, and his wife, Jazz Charton, welcomed their daughter, Kinsey, now 4 months. “After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th,” the new mom, 31, captioned their Instagram reveal. “Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th.”

As for Macaulay and Song, the couple first sparked romance rumors in June 2017 and the former Disney Channel star opened up about their bond two years later.

“It’s almost like child actors … don’t even have to talk about it,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum explained to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know.”

The California native was previously engaged to Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ older brother, but she split from the Metro Station member, 30, in June 2012. As for Culkin, he and Mila Kunis dated for nearly nine years before their January 2011 breakup.