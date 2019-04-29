If you know, you know. Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin may seem like an unlikely couple, but the pair actually have a lot in common, including being in the limelight when they were kids.

Song, 31, told Entertainment Tonight that growing up in front of the camera was “one thing” she and Culkin, 38, bonded over at the start of their relationship. She explained, “It’s almost like child actors … don’t even have to talk about it. You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know.”

The “BunnyEars” podcast host became a household name as a youngster when he starred as Kevin McCallister in the hit Christmas film Home Alone, which was released in 1990. Song, for her part, landed her first film role in 1995 and made her Disney Channel debut in the Disney Channel Original Movie Get a Clue alongside Lindsay Lohan in 2002.

The longtime Hollywood stars first sparked dating rumors in June 2017. They further fueled speculation that December when they were seen getting cozy in Paris with the former Pizza Underground frontman’s goddaughter, Paris Jackson.

The duo were very quiet about their romance at the beginning, but the Suite Life alum finally gushed about her beau more than a year after they were first linked. She told Us Weekly in September 2018: “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

One month prior, Culkin said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that he wants to “make some babies” with the Social Network actress. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” he quipped. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Although the Golden Globe nominee “essentially retired” from acting in 2016, he and Song still occasionally watch the films that made him famous. He said during a November 2018 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: “It’s like, you got a new girlfriend and you’re flipping through the channels and she’s like, ‘Eh, you wanna watch it?’ I’m like, ‘You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, don’t you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yes!’”

Song was previously engaged to Miley Cyrus‘ older brother, Trace Cyrus, but they called it quits in June 2012. Culkin, meanwhile, dated Mila Kunis for nearly nine years before they split in January 2011.

