Who’s not a fan of Kevin McCallister? Macaulay Culkin, who portrayed the iconic character in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, revealed that his girlfriend, Brenda Song, recently watched the movie and asked him to join.

“It’s like, you got a new girlfriend and you’re flipping through the channels and she’s like, ‘Eh, you wanna watch it?’ I’m like, ‘You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, don’t you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yes!’” Culkin, 38, revealed on the Wednesday, November 28, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

And if you find yourself quoting the iconic 1990 film, you’re not alone. “I have indulged that. Most of the time I’m just muttering my lines under my breath, like, ‘Keep the change you filthy animal,’” the former child star recalled. “Whatever gets her motor running, I guess.”

Culkin also mentioned the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which included a very memorable moment in front of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center. “I had to work at 4 a.m. as a 10-year-old. It was great,” he said. “It was my favorite day as a child.”

The actor, who now hosts a podcast called “BunnyEars,” revealed in 2016 that he had “essentially retired” from acting, noting that it was tough for him to live a normal life without being approached by Home Alone fans. “I’ll take walks at 2 or 4 in the morning,” he told New York Magazine at the time, “because there’s nobody out on the streets, and it’s easy for me to go unnoticed.”

However, in September, he tweeted at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and asked for a role in the next Fantastic Beasts film.

“Hey @jk_rowling I’m with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She’s a strong woman/snake. Also, can you write me into the next movie? I’m Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic),” he wrote. “While I may look like a Malfoy I’m actually a Gryffindor and my patronus is a Mastiff which is a dog. So that’s cute! #MakeMeaWizard.”

