Kieran Culkin has another kid on the way! The actor’s wife, Jazz Charton, is pregnant with their second child.

“34,” the expectant star captioned her Instagram baby bump debut on her Thursday, May 20, birthday. She held her and Culkin’s 20-month-old daughter Kinsey’s hand while on a walk in the sweet shots.

The couple welcomed their first child in September 2019. “After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again, I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th,” the new mom captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th. This is me four days postpartum. I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that’s keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels in my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it’s all so worth it. I’ve never been more in love, and we’ve never felt more complete.”

In February of the following year, news broke that she and Culkin would soon become an aunt and uncle. The Succession star’s older brother Macaulay Culkin told Esquire magazine that he and Brenda Song were trying to conceive their first baby.

The Home Alone star, 40, told the magazine last month that their son, Dakota, arrived on April 5.

Song, 33, left a sweet comment on Charton’s pregnancy announcement on Thursday. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum wrote via Instagram: “Happy birthday, Jazz!!! Miss you guys!”

Charton and Kieran didn’t have any immediate plans to start their family in July 2018. “I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine, but it’s really not on our horizon,” the Golden Globe nominee told iNEWS at the time. “Not one of us [siblings] have started our own family. My mother is one of 11 kids, and she had seven kids and she has no grandchildren, so think about that?”

Kieran called his wife a great cat mom to their pet, Django, saying, “[She] loves Django so much. She won’t even travel because she doesn’t want to leave him. I’d really like to travel to Mexico this summer, but we’ll have to consult with the cat first.”

The pair tied the knot in 2013 in Iowa.