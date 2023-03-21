Not home alone! Kieran Culkin explained that his busy family life has kept him from meeting brother Macaulay Culkin’s second child with Brenda Song.

“Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York,” Kieran, 40, told Access Hollywood at the Succession season 4 premiere on Monday, March 20. “I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am, there is no getting on a plane and going.”

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor – who shares daughter Kinsey, 3, and son Wilder, 19 months, with wife Jazz Charton — added that Macaulay, 42, and Song, 34, haven’t met his youngest son yet either. “We just haven’t been able to figure that out,” he shared.

Kieran previously admitted that it took him a while to meet his older brother’s firstborn as well.

“I’m a little bit ahead on the dad thing. I’ve got a 2-year-old daughter and an 8-week-old son, but I haven’t actually met [Macaulay’s] son yet because he lives in California and there’s been work and a pandemic and all that stuff,” he said during an October 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show seven months after Macaulay and Song welcomed son Dakota, 23 months, in April 2021.

The Home Alone star and the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum — who met while costarring in the 2019 film Changeland — named their son after Macaulay’s late sister Dakota who died in December 2008 after being hit by a car.

Less than a year after becoming first-time parents, Us confirmed in January 2022 that the former child stars had gotten engaged. “They are and always have been very in love with each other,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. Earlier this month, Us broke the news that the pair had quietly welcomed baby No. 2, son Carson, in December 2022.

Kieran and Charton, 34, for their part — who tied the knot in June 2013 — made a rare red carpet appearance together at the HBO show’s season premiere on Monday. The Emmy nominee wore a navy suit with a black turtleneck while the former model donned a mint green semi-sheer gown for the occasion.

During a red carpet conversation with Extra, the Igby Goes Down actor shared his thoughts about the satirical comedy coming to an end after season 4.

“I feel like it could’ve kept going and I would’ve liked one more [season],” he said, adding that he approved of how the writers wrapped things up. While Kieran said that he sees merits in “both” ending the series now and continuing it, his costar Sarah Snook admitted that news of the show ending hit her hard.

“I was very upset,” the Australia native — who revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Dave Lawson by debuting her baby bump at the season 4 premiere — told the L.A. Times in an interview published on Sunday, March 19. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

She continued: “Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much. But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

Brian Cox, meanwhile — who plays brash patriarch Logan Roy in the family comedy-drama — told Variety on Saturday, March 18, that he “felt nothing” filming his final Succession scene.

He continued: “Logan Roy was a wonderful role, but it’s only a stop along the way. It’s not the final destination. It’s going to be hard, though. Not for me, I am quite happy to leave him, but for other people. I will have to work extra hard to persuade them that I am actually an actor.”