Another kid for Macaulay Culkin? The actor and Brenda Song want to give their son, Dakota, a sibling.

“They want more than one kid for sure. … It can definitely happen soon,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that it wouldn’t be a “surprise” if the pair tried to conceive a second child after their baby boy’s 1st birthday.

“Brenda couldn’t be happier,” the insider adds. “Becoming a mom has changed her. She’s always putting her son first, especially when it comes to making career decisions. She is really focused on being a mom and giving him her full attention. She has a good support system around her, but she and Macaulay are really hands-on parents.”

The engaged couple, who are “doing their best at raising their baby away from the spotlight,” are also interested in tying the knot down the line.

“They’re focusing on raising Dakota for now but definitely want to plan a wedding and get married in the next year or two,” the source notes. “They’re committed to each other and are fully in it for the long haul. They’re very in love with each other and have been from the beginning.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 33, started dating the actor, 41, in 2017. Four years later, the child actors revealed that they had quietly welcomed their son.

Culkin previously gushed to Joe Rogan about his plans to start a family with the Dollface star.

“This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” the New York native said in the August 2019 interview. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing. [With] this one, I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable.”

Culkin joked that the duo would one day have “a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house,” referencing late John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 46-year-old son. “That’s what I’m looking for,” the Richie Rich star said.

In February of the following year, Culkin told Esquire that he was “practicing a lot” with the California native.

“We’re figuring it out, making the timing work,” the Home Alone star explained in 2020. “Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

