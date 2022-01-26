Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged After 4 Years of Dating

Taking the next step! Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged after four years together, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“They are and always have been very in love with each other,” the insider shares.

The duo sparked engagement rumors when Song, 33, was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand while out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 25.

The Home Alone star, 41, and the Disney Channel alum were first linked in June 2017 after meeting on the set of their 2019 movie, Changeland. The pair kept their relationship low-key from the beginning.

“It’s great!” Song exclusively told Us in September 2018 of dating Culkin. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

Despite the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum’s preference for privacy, the My Girl actor hinted at how serious the two were in August 2018.

“I’m gonna make some babies,” he said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast at the time. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Culkin added that he was planning to have “some pretty babies” with Song, noting: “She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable.”

The actor later confirmed that he and the Social Network actress were actively trying to have a child. “We practice a lot,” he told Esquire in his March 2020 cover story. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

The couple secretly welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April 2021. They named their baby after Culkin’s late sister, who died in a car accident in 2008.

Prior to expanding their family, Song revealed that she and the American Horror Story alum bonded over childhood stardom when their relationship began.

“It’s almost like child actors … don’t even have to talk about it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2019. “You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know.”

One year later, Song gushed over Culkin in honor of his 40th birthday. “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

The Richie Rich star was previously married to actress Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002 and notably dated Mila Kunis from 2002 to 2010.

Song, for her part, dated Trace Cyrus on and off from 2010 to 2017, and the exes were engaged from 2011 to 2012.