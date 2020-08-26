Head over heels! Brenda Song is smitten with her boyfriend, Macaulay Culkin, and wants the world to know how much he means to her.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 32, posted a cute photo via Instagram on Wednesday, August 26, of herself and Culkin, 40, wearing matching plaid shirts and bunny ears. Song’s shirt had her first name, “Brenda,” written on it while the Home Alone star had the name “Mack” emblazoned on the back.

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being,” Song captioned the post. “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha.”

She added, “My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in June 2017. They further fueled dating speculation in December of that year when they were spotted getting cozy while out in Paris with Culkin’s goddaughter, Paris Jackson. The pair kept their romance mostly out of the public eye, but Song opened up about their relationship to Us Weekly in September 2018.

“I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy,” the Social Network star said at the time.

One month earlier, Culkin said that he wanted to “make some babies” with the actress. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” the former Pizza Underground frontman quipped on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Culkin told Esquire in February that they’re still committed to having children together. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work,” the “Bunny Ears” podcast host said at the time. “Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

While the duo plan for their futures, Song and Culkin first bonded over their similar pasts. Song told Entertainment Tonight in April 2019 that they understand each other because they both grew up in the entertainment industry

“It’s almost like child actors … don’t even have to talk about it,” the former Disney Channel star said at the time. “You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know.”

Song was previously engaged to Miley Cyrus‘ older brother, Trace Cyrus, but the pair called it quits in June 2012. Culkin, for his part, was in a relationship with Mila Kunis for nearly nine years before their split in January 2011.