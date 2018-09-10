Brenda Song is loving life with boyfriend Macaulay Culkin. The Social Network star briefly opened up about her relationship with the Home Alone alum on Friday, September 7.

“It’s great!” the 30-year-old actress exclusively gushed to Us Weekly at the Stand Up To Cancer event in Santa Monica. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in June 2017, and though Song hasn’t spoken out much about her love life, the two have been spotted getting cozy on numerous occasions. The pair cuddled up together during a December outing in the City of Love where they were joined by Culkin’s goddaughter, Paris Jackson.

The 38-year-old Bunny Ears host, meanwhile, recently dished that he hopes to have children with Song.

“I’m gonna make some babies,” he revealed during an August appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

He added: “This one, I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable.”

As for their plans to coexist, Culkin said: “I have a good life out here. I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move. We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

Prior to their relationship, Song was briefly engaged to ex Trace Cyrus; the two called off their engagement in June 2012. Culkin dated Mila Kunis for nine years before breaking up in January 2011.

With Reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!