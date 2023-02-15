Much like Logan Roy, Succession‘s Brian Cox is not retiring any time soon. The patriarch of the HBO drama, however, isn’t taking a break either.

“You sometimes get [from people], ‘Well, I’m gonna take the summer off.’ And I’m going, ‘What the hell does that mean taking this summer off? What do you mean you’re gonna take the summer off?’ You know? ‘Well, I feel I wanna …’ ‘Why? You’re a long time dead. You don’t need to take the summer off,'” Cox, 76, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I don’t understand the concept of not working. I’ve done that all my life. I’ve always worked. And it’s something that I will continue to do until I drop. I work and I just enjoy the work. And I find it fun, I learn a lot. I always learn and you learn from people.”

“I’m a workaholic,” he continued. “That’s my problem.”

The Scotland native has appeared in several projects since his Succession debut in 2018, with roles in The Last Right, Last Moment of Clarity, Separation, Prisoner’s Daughter, The Independent and more. Earlier this week, his first Super Bowl commercial pegged to Michelob Ultra premiered on Sunday, February 12.

In December 2022, it was confirmed that he’d also appear in a new production of Eugene O’Neill’s play Long Day’s Journey Into Night, directed by Jeremy Herrin, in London.

“I’ve always been very Catholic in my view of the work, whatever comes along,” he told Us. “And I’m gonna be doing two plays this year and I’m also hoping to direct my first film, which I’m gonna be doing hopefully in May and June. So I’m busy.”

In addition to stage and working in front of the camera, Cox has taken a liking to voiceover work through the years.

“In many ways, it’s become easier because the projects are better and are more unusual. And also it employs your skills,” he explained. “I love voiceovers because I love the skill of that. I love the whole thing of the voice, particularly in this country, the voiceover, the copywriting tends to be a little sharper than it is elsewhere. I really enjoy that aspect of it.”

Cox isn’t necessarily “drawn to particular characters,” but joining a series like Succession was a “no-brainer” for him.

“Logan Roy, he came about because they wanted me to do it. And I read it and I thought, ‘This is a great show. I mean, this is gonna be a unique show.’ … And especially the standard of writing [with creator] Jesse Armstrong. It’s a pretty high standard. It’s joyous,” he told Us. “He’s a very complex man. I think that we, both the writing and the actors, what I’ve done informs a certain amount of where they’re going. So in a way, I don’t judge them. You never judge your character. You allow the character to be, and Logan is such an extraordinary force of nature. He’s misanthropic, he’s an unhappy man.”

He continued: “He loves his children. That’s his weakness. He loves his children desperately. All of that has accrued over the series. So naturally, there are movements of it [that have] shifted, but it shifted organically, not in any kind of, ‘Oh, this is a different mindset.’ I think the mindset has always been there, but then it opens up more possibilities. If you’re in the center of it, the possibilities are greater. If you start judging your character, then you reduce the possibilities.”

Succession returns on HBO Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET.