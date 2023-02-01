Logan Roy’s hitting the links! Succession’s Brian Cox “didn’t realize the real significance” of a Super Bowl commercial — until his sons stepped in.

‘Succession’ Season 4: Everything to Know

The veteran stage and screen actor, 76, was urged by his family to take part in Michelob Ultra’s 2023 ad when he was approached by the brand.

“It was overwhelming. I mean, I didn’t even know what a Super Bowl commercial was. My sons explained it. ‘Dad, it’s one of the highest honors you could have is to be asked to be in a Super Bowl commercial.’ I said, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Oh, OK. Didn’t know,’” Cox exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 30. “And then they told me I was going to be playing golf with Serena Williams, which was a very daunting aspect. And I am not really a very sporting type at all. And she is, by definitive, I mean, probably the finest female athlete in the world.”

The Churchill actor and tennis pro, 41, practice their swing on a golf course as a spoof on the 1980’s Caddyshack in the ad, which also stars U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star Alex Morgan, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and boxer Canelo Álvarez.

“[Serena] was so sweet and so nice and had great dignity about her. I had huge respect for her because there was no fuss. She just got on with it and did the job,” Cox told Us. “I mean, a lot of actors could learn from Serena Williams, I tell you. And just how to focus. With Serena, it’s all do and less chat, there’s no chat. Just do it, get it right. And she does it. She’s pretty impressive.”

Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years

Cox, meanwhile, is the first to admit that golf is not his forte. “I like watching the game. But I’ve never been very good [at] putting little balls in little holes,” he said, laughing. “I’m not very good at that. That’s not my skill. That goes for pool as well. I mean, I’m just hopeless at it. Absolutely hopeless. In fact, that’s the thing I was dreading most. When they said they [wanted me] to play golf with Serena. I said, ‘Do they know that I’m not a golfer? Do they know that? And is that OK?’ And they said, ‘Oh yeah, it’s fine.’ But I practiced. My swing was very good. I have to say I’m very proud of my swing. The only problem is if you looked at the other end of the swing, you would see it didn’t hit or touch a ball.”

He quipped: “The art of film is that it can make you look like an expert when you don’t know diddly-squat.”

Cox’s first experience with the sport was when he was 7 in Scotland. “I grew up literally a quarter of an hour from St Andrews, somewhere golf was founded. And golf was around me throughout my childhood. And my mom took me when I was seven to the Open at Carnoustie, which was literally 10 minutes from my house,” he fondly recalled. “And I watched Ben Hogan win, and I actually had a photograph of myself with Ben Hogan, but I’ve lost it. But that was amazing.”

Now full circle starring in his own Super Bowl golf commercial, Cox also looks forward to watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chief compete at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12.

‘Succession’ Family Tree Guide

“I’ll be there. I’m going there. And not to my boys’ delight because they’re coming with me. I need them anyway because they’ve got to explain the game to me again because every time we watch — and I’ve watched American football a few times, but the kids say, ‘Dad, you keep forgetting this is this.’ And I’m [like] ‘Sorry, I’m sorry,’” he explained. “I said, ‘Well, yeah, so would you come?’ They said, ‘Will we come? Are you kidding me? Of course, we’ll come.’ I said, ‘Then that’s good because you can explain the game again to me!’”

Michelob ULTRA’s “New Members Day” ad will air during Super Bowl LVII, which will kick off on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET. Michelob ULTRA, the brand that believes that “It’s Only Worth It If You Enjoy It,” has been a PGA TOUR sponsor for the last 21 years and a sponsor of PGA America.

Watch the commercial above!