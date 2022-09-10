TV Moments From 2022 That Stunned Audiences

Did that just happen?! From Better Call Saul to The Rehearsal and Stranger Things, TV in 2022 has been full of absolutely shocking moments.

Early in the year, fans were instantly hooked on the inaugural season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, which follows a high school soccer team stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a tournament. While the flashback scenes were full of surprises, viewers were equally obsessed with the present-day story line — in part because it gradually revealed which team members were still alive.

Melanie Lynskey, who plays the adult version of Shauna Shipman, has said that she didn’t want to sign on for such a twist-filled project unless she knew that the writers knew where they planned to go with the characters.

“I’m very paranoid about getting into something and not knowing that people have a plan in place,” the Heavenly Creatures actress told Vulture in November 2021. “I really grilled them. When I had the meeting to potentially do the show I was like, ‘What happens in episode 5?’ They gave me a lot of information about the plot of this season, next season, season 5 — like, they really have a real plan.”

Fans won’t find out that plan for several more years, of course, but there are plenty of mysteries to explore in the meantime. For example, what is Lottie going to do with all that money she stole from Travis after his death? It’s still not clear, but it seems likely season 2 will provide some answers given that Simone Kessell was cast as adult Lottie in August 2022.

While Yellowjackets is just getting started, 2022 marked the end of the road for other shows. The Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul, wrapped up its sixth and final season in August 2022 with a shocking — and heart-wrenching — finale.

Bob Odenkirk, who played Jimmy/Saul in both series, believes that the final episode gave his character “redemption” after all these years. “He’ll never again be hiding from himself, like he did through the whole series,” the Emmy winner told Entertainment Weekly in August 2022. “He’s realized it’s not worth it, you know? And the most important thing is he’s going to get to leave Earth having told the one person he cares about how much he loves them and he’s shown it.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at the most stunning TV moments of 2022.