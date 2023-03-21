A total power couple! Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton made a rare red carpet appearance together at the season 4 premiere of Succession.

The former model, 34, was by her husband’s side as they attended the premiere of the HBO show’s final season on Monday, March 20. Culkin, 40, embraced his bride as they posed for photos at the special event. The Emmy nominee donned a navy suit with a black turtleneck while Charton stunned in a green floor-length dress.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2013, share two children: 3-year-old daughter Kinsey — whom they call Sissoux — and 19-month-old son Wilder. The Father of the Bride actor revealed he and the U.K. native did not have a name picked out for their youngest until two months after welcoming their little one.

“We found it at the hospital the day that he was born, and we thought, ‘That’s great. But instead of pulling the trigger on it, let’s torture ourselves about it for seven weeks, disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked,’” Culkin told Ellen DeGeneres during a November 2021 appearance on her talk show. “We didn’t know if we were having a boy or a girl, and we had a long list of names … at the hospital.”

Charton has been by Culkin’s side since he landed a starring role on the satirical comedy, which premiered in 2018. The New York native portrays Roman Roy, youngest son to Waystar founder Logan Roy (Brian Cox). While Succession became an instant critical darling, showrunner Jesse Armstrong announced that the upcoming season, which debuts on Sunday, March 26, would be the show’s last.

“It’s been a bit tortured, and I felt unexpectedly nervous about talking to you because it’s all theoretical until this point,” Armstrong, 52, told The New Yorker in an article published in February. “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever.”

While Culkin — who earned a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics Choice award for his on the hit family dramedy — hasn’t spoken out about his feelings about the critically acclaimed show ending, some of his costars have given their two cents.

Sarah Snook — who subtly revealed at the premiere that she is expecting her first child with husband Dave Lawson by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet — admitted she found out the series would be ending after season 4 during the cast’s final table reading.

“I was very upset,” she said to the L.A. Times in an interview published on Sunday, March 19. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

She continued: “Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much. But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

The final season of Succession premieres on HBO Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET.