Love-love! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker packed on the PDA while watching the men’s final match at the U.S. Open.

The supermodel, 26, was photographed kissing the NBA player, 25, on the cheek as the pair watched the match between Caspar Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, September 11. Throughout the night, the twosome were seen cuddling and laughing with each other while they cheered on the athletes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Jenner — wearing a white top with a blue sweater wrapped around her shoulders and a matching baseball cap — was also spotted gazing into her boyfriend’s eyes with a grin.

The couple’s tennis date is just one of many PDA-filled outings that they enjoyed over the weekend. On Friday, September 9, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum held hands with Booker as they left a New York Fashion Week after party. The following day, they sat together in the front row of the Marni fashion show, where the pair posed for photos.

Jenner was first linked to the Phoenix Suns player in April 2020, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time that they were “hooking up,” but “not serious.” However, the duo soon hit it off and confirmed their romance seven months later at the 818 Tequila founder’s birthday bash.

After dating for nearly two years, Us confirmed in June that Jenner and Booker called it quits. “[They’re] taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” an insider told Us at the time. Despite the split, however, the duo were spotted together multiple times throughout the summer and attended a friend’s wedding together in July.

Us confirmed last month that the reality TV personality and the athlete had officially rekindled their romance. “Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” a source exclusively revealed. “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other. … They’re spending a lot of time together and are looking forward to what the future holds for them as a couple.”

Following their reconciliation, Booker commented a sweat-drop emoji on a photo Jenner posted of herself in a skimpy bikini on Instagram in August. Their public displays of affection are a big change for the normally-private couple, as the Kardashians star has previously shared her preference for keeping her love life out of the spotlight.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she told Vogue Australia in May 2019. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Booker, for his part, gave some rare insight into their relationship earlier this year in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. “I wouldn’t say [dating in the spotlight is] hard,” the Michigan native said at the time. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

