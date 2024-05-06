Bad Bunny is proof that menswear can be just as exciting as womenswear.
The 30-year-old rapper arrived at the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, in a custom Maison Margiela navy blue suit featuring white threads and red stripes.
He elevated his look with an oversized beret, funky shades, leather gloves and a dark blue bouquet of flowers.
His look perfectly nailed the event’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code. The “Sleeping Beauty” title draws from The Met’s collection of “rarely seen” items that will be “displayed in an entirely new way” during the gala’s accompanying exhibition, per Vogue.
This year, Bad Bunny serves as co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.
He made his debut at Fashion’s Biggest Night in 2022, rocking the iconic steps in a Burberry boilersuit. The bespoke piece featured puff-sleeves and a floor-length skirt. He complemented the getup with an intricate updo that featured pin curls and gold accessories.
Deal of the Day42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal
Bad Bunny also attended the 2023 soirée, turning heads in a backless Jacquemus design.
The white number featured textured fabric and was complemented by a cape made of roses that trailed behind him. That year, Bad Bunny was dating Kendall Jenner, but the two did not walk the red carpet together. (Jenner sparkled in a Marc Jacobs bodysuit and towering platform shoes.)
The pair broke up in December 2023 after less than a year together. The rapper was first linked to Jenner in February of that year when they were spotted on a date in Beverly Hills, but they had kept their relationship largely out of the public eye.