Bad Bunny is proof that menswear can be just as exciting as womenswear.

The 30-year-old rapper arrived at the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, in a custom Maison Margiela navy blue suit featuring white threads and red stripes.

He elevated his look with an oversized beret, funky shades, leather gloves and a dark blue bouquet of flowers.

His look perfectly nailed the event’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code. The “Sleeping Beauty” title draws from The Met’s collection of “rarely seen” items that will be “displayed in an entirely new way” during the gala’s accompanying exhibition, per Vogue.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars are arriving at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more are expected to leave a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with […]

This year, Bad Bunny serves as co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

He made his debut at Fashion’s Biggest Night in 2022, rocking the iconic steps in a Burberry boilersuit. The bespoke piece featured puff-sleeves and a floor-length skirt. He complemented the getup with an intricate updo that featured pin curls and gold accessories.

Bad Bunny also attended the 2023 soirée, turning heads in a backless Jacquemus design.

Related: See the Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time: Photos Although the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala fundraiser has been happening since 1948, it wasn't until Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over in the 1990s that the event became the Super Bowl of fashion. Click through to see some of the best Met Gala dresses of all time from the red carpet!

The white number featured textured fabric and was complemented by a cape made of roses that trailed behind him. That year, Bad Bunny was dating Kendall Jenner, but the two did not walk the red carpet together. (Jenner sparkled in a Marc Jacobs bodysuit and towering platform shoes.)

The pair broke up in December 2023 after less than a year together. The rapper was first linked to Jenner in February of that year when they were spotted on a date in Beverly Hills, but they had kept their relationship largely out of the public eye.