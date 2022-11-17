Auntie Kenny! Although Kendall Jenner has yet to have children of her own, the model is surrounded by kids in the form of nieces and nephews.

“Although I love my entire family — I love my nieces and nephews — this is definitely a massive birth control moment for me,” the 818 Tequila founder joked in a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians, referring to Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy. “Just because it is a lot.”

Kendall became an aunt for the first time at age 14 when her sister Kourtney Kardashian welcomed son Mason in December 2009 with her ex Scott Disick.

Since then, the Kardashian-Jenner family has continued to expand, and the Estée Lauder brand ambassador now has six nieces and six nephews. Kourtney and Scott share Mason, Penelope and Reign; Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West are parents to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm; Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share daughter True and a son whose name they have not announced publicly; Rob Kardashian is dad to Dream with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna; and Kylie shares two children with her partner Travis Scott — daughter Stormi and a son whose name they have not revealed.

Although she was used to the aunt’s life by the time her sister Kylie became a mom for the first time in February 2019, Kendall revealed that the experience was unique because of her close bond with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” she told Vogue that March. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon [Jenner] and Brody [Jenner]; Burton [Jenner] and Casey [Jenner], and then Kylie and I.”

She continued: “So, to see my best friend growing up to have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

As for having kids of her own, the Vogue cover girl has admitted that she’s “uncomfortable” with Kris Jenner’s insinuations that she needs to get started.

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger.’ But guess what? It’s my life,” she told her mother during a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

After the momager took it upon herself to call the family OBGYN to inquire whether her daughter should freeze her eggs, Kendall replied, “I still have a lot to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life. I’m still, like, enjoying life on my own. And I’m OK with that right now.”

Scroll through to see Kendall’s sweetest moments with her nieces and nephews over the years: