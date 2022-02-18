Another one? Kris Jenner had a surprising guess when asked which of her children will get pregnant with her next grandbaby.

“Oh, wow. My 12th grandchild,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 66, mused during a Thursday, February 17, Ellen DeGeneres Show clip, set to air in April. “I think it would be nice if it was Kendall [Jenner]. Right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby.”

When the talent manager shrugged, Ellen DeGeneres asked whether the model, 26, who is dating Devin Booker, “want[s] to have a baby?”

The In the Kitchen With Kris author replied, “I think she would eventually love to have a baby, yeah.”

DeGeneres, 64, disagreed with Kris’ prediction, saying that there would be “one more” Kardashian-Jenner kid before Kendall started a family. “I know who it is,” the talk show host said but wouldn’t tell Kris.

The Seriously … I’m Kidding author seemingly referenced speculation that Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, are expanding their blended family. The Poosh creator, 42, shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Scott Disick, while the drummer, 46, is the father of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week, noting that the University of Arizona grad “could already be pregnant.”

The insider added, “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant. It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

Kylie Jenner was the most recent member of the famous family to have a baby, welcoming her and Travis Scott’s now-2-week-old son, Wolf, on February 2.

“I was in the hospital when he was born,” Kris gushed of the infant in Thursday’s interview. “When [Wolf] came out, it was like [their daughter], Stormi, being born all over again.”

When DeGeneres asked the businesswoman to name all 11 of her grandchildren — Mason, Penelope, North, 8, Reign, Saint, 6, Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, Stormi, True, 3, Psalm, 2, and Wolf — she nearly forgot Khloé Kardashian’s little one. “I saved the best for last,” Kris said of True.

