It’s a family affair! The Kardashian-Jenner clan has had fun dressing up as one another on various occasions throughout the years.

“It’s my mom’s birthday dinner and [the theme] is dress up as your best Kris [Jenner],” Kim Kardashian said via her Instagram story in November 2022, showing off her blue gown, bowtie and brown pixie cut wig. “Does this one look familiar, guys? [It’s from] our Christmas card 10 years ago and we did that music video in it.”

Three of Kim’s sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — also joined in on the fun, each recreating one of the momager’s iconic looks. Khloé repped her mother’s blonde era while Kourtney wore Kris’ outfit from her appearance in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next” music video.

In addition to being a great photo opportunity, Kim said that dressing up as the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also helped her step into her mother’s shoes.

“We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are,” the SKIMS CEO wrote via Instagram.

The famous family previously impersonated each other during the season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in December 2019.

“My mom had this crazy idea for one last final team-building activity,” Kourtney explained in the episode. “She thought it’d be really funny just to each come to dinner tonight dressed as a different family member.”

The Poosh founder and Kim chose to emulate each other for the exercise — and they didn’t hold back with their impressions.

“My pants are Yeezy. My shoes are Yeezy. I have seven stylists who put me in sweats and leggings,” the oldest Kardashian sister said, donning a long, straight black wig with giant sunglasses. Kim, for her part, adopted a monotone manner of speaking and wore athleisure wear to poke fun at the Lemme businesswoman.

“Khloé used to be my favorite but she’s so far up Kim’s ass that I’m just like … Pooshing my way through life by myself,” the KKW Beauty founder said during the episode.

When things got tense between the two sisters at family dinner, Khloé, dressed as Kris, stepped in to mediate. “OK kids, no fighting, I have no favorites,” she said, before whispering to Penelope Disick, dressed as Kylie, “Kylie, you’re my favorite.”

Scroll through to see every time the Kardashian-Jenner clan dressed up as each other: