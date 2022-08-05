Yeezy models! Kim Kardashian and her daughters Chicago and North showed off a new design from dad Kanye West‘s popular label.

“YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ,” the reality star, 41, captioned a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos via Instagram on Friday, August 4, from a shoot with her girls. In the first shot, Kardashian and Chicago, 4, posed in matching leather looks while sporting the oversized metallic sunglasses. Chicago rocked a dress while the Skims founder sported a glove-sleeved jumpsuit. For her part, North, 9, posed solo, rocking the shades over her curly hair.

Kardashian’s fans praised the post and commended the Hulu star for supporting West, 45, despite their split. “Love the queen supporting her ex this is so iconic idcc,” one fan wrote in the comment section. A second fan wrote: “Kimye forever.”

After publicly feuding in 2021 and earlier this year, the California native and “Stronger” rapper have made peace. (West repeatedly made controversial comments about his ex-wife and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, via social media and through his music.)

A source told Us Weekly that the former couple are “coparenting very well as of late.”

“They are very civil with each other and right now, there are no issues. They are both treating each other with mutual respect,” the insider added.

Friday’s post comes after Kardashian proudly showcased another Yeezy moment. “North sketches @Yeezy,” the Selfish author captioned a July 29 Instagram Story pic of North drawing at the Yeezy design studio. Her work included abstract art of a figure with black eyes and braided hair.

North has proven to be quite the artist. In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, July 31, the eldest West child transformed her famous mom into a Minion within minutes.

“Mommy Minion,” the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint account. In the clip, North started by covering the Skkn by Kim founder’s face with foundation. North then combined a variety of different yellow and gold eyeshadow palettes to give Kardashian the signature sunny Minion glow. After spreading the concoction over the foundation, North painted on black rounded glasses.

In July, Kardashian revealed her eldest daughter is really into special effects makeup.

“North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it. I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff,” she said in an interview with Allure.

In addition to North and Chicago, Kardashian and West share sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.