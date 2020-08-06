Khloe Kardashian Goes All Out to Transform Into Kris Jenner … Again!

Khloé Kardashian transformed into her mom, Kris Jenner … again! The 36-year-old is a spitting image of the OG “momager” — so much so, that she managed to confuse her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

In a 2-minute YouTube video shared on Tuesday, August 6, the Good American co-founder’s seen getting her hair (er, her wig) and makeup done by her glam squad. While it’s not entirely specified that Khloe’s up to no good, it’s likely, considering her fruitful history of pranking her mother.

While in the finishing stages of transforming into the 64-year-old, she pulled her daughter into her lap. Tristan Thompson’s daughter stared up at her mom in confusion and the moment’s all sorts of adorable.

“I’m back in my Kris Jenner glory,” said the mom of one in the teaser for the second half of season 18. “This time to shoot some Kris Jenner paparazzi photos. Scott and I are so excited.”

Fans even get a quick glimpse at the final look. Khloé dons an all black ensemble consisting of a sophisticated blazer with a basic top underneath. She wore diamond stud earrings and rocked dramatic eye makeup and a short wig.

“With every Kris Jenner day, we get better and better,” said the star. Does that mean this won’t be the last time?

It’s likely that every devoted Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan recalls the last time Khloé transformed into her mother. It was during the season finale of season 17, when the whole Kardashian clan went all out impersonating one another.

Khloe shared a side-by-side to show how well she impersonated Kris, wearing all Versace and Chanel earrings. “Tonight on the finale of #kuwtk!!” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “It’s safe to say I had WAYYYY too much fun being the Kris Jenner!! She’s so fabulous!

“PS I never thought I looked so similar to my mom until I put on this wig,” she added.

Take note: the next season of KUWTK returns this September. Don’t forget to watch to experience Khloé’s full transformation into Kris.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)