



Star-studded drama! Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian had an all-out fashion brawl during the Sunday, September 15, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The sisterly feud began with Kourtney eating one of her signature giant bowls of salad as she and Kim discussed wardrobe ideas for the eldest Kardashian’s upcoming 40th birthday soiree. The Poosh founder grew frustrated as Kim repeatedly snubbed look after look.

With bitterness hanging in the air, Kourtney later FaceTimed Kim while Kim was at a fitting with the Thierry Mugler design team ahead of her 2019 Met Gala appearance. Sporting a blue spandex dress with sparkly wig, Kourtney dissed the ensemble, cheekily asking “Is it October the 31st?”

Kim appeared embarrassed that her sister insulted the garment in front of the design team, only to soon find out that Kourtney had been courting the same designer in hopes of working with them in the future. The tift escalated to a full on fight when Kim discovered Kourtney’s stylist had pulled an identical Rick Owens outfit to one Kim had worn to the CFDA Awards. Kim accused Kourtney of stealing her style.

Later, while on the way to honor their late father at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health, Kim recounted an even more heated off-camera confrontation with her older sister. Kim summed up the dispute to Kris Jenner, saying, “Basically, I got into the biggest fight with Kourtney today because she just is such a bitch.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney was recounting the same fight. “I said, ‘You’re going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the kinds of problems you have?’ And she’s like, ‘You’re really a miserable human being and you keep not understanding the issue because you, all of a sudden, turn into such a humanitarian and talk about the world’s issues — which you’ve not contributed one ounce to the world.’”

The episode then cut to Kim, who recounted an insult she hurled at Kourtney: “You f–kin’ fake humanitarian hoe. I actually do s–t for the world and you f–king fake it all day long. And act like, ‘Oh! There’s people dying, Kim.’ And what the f–k are you doing about it? So, shut the f–k up.”

The heated confrontation eventually died down after Khloé Kardashian intervened and urged Kim to go easy on Kourtney as she’s been incredibly emotional leading up to her 40th birthday. Later, the family was all smiles at Kourtney’s milestone bash and partied alongside celeb friends such as Sia, Robin Thicke, Quavo, La La Anthony and Paris Hilton.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

